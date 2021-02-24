High school soccer playoffs: Eight area teams earn final four berths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five area girls soccer teams and three boys squads are headed for the state final four.

Bartram Trail, Bolles, Fleming Island, Ponte Vedra and St. Johns Country Day’s girls teams all won their third-round matches on Tuesday night and advanced to Friday’s state semifinal games.

For the boys, Bolles and St. Johns Country Day won their matches in penalty kicks to advance to the state semifinals. Stanton had the easier game of the night, beating Daytona Beach Seabreeze 3-0 to advance to the Class 5A semis.

That means it’s another busy Friday night in the area for soccer programs, with state championship berths on the line.

For the girls teams, three defending state champions are still going strong.

Bolles got the lone goal from Ellie Kowkabany and edged South Walton 1-0 to move on to the Class 3A state semifinals. The Bulldogs are zeroing in on their fourth consecutive state title.

St. Johns Country Day coasted into the state semifinals, blanking Tallahassee Maclay 5-0 in the Region 1-2A final. The Spartans (16-0) have won their three playoff games by a combined 18-1. They face Geneva in Friday’s state semifinal. St. Johns has won nine consecutive state championships.

Bishop Kenny became the area’s first defending state champion to bow out of the playoffs with a 2-1 loss to visiting Panama City Beach Arnold. Alana Maki scored the lone goal for the Crusaders (14-4-1).

Bartram Trail edged Oviedo 2-1 and advanced to the Class 7A state semifinal.

In Region 1-6A, Fleming Island ended the unbeaten season of Tallahassee Chiles with a 2-0 victory to surge into Friday’s state semifinal.

Girls

Regional finals

Tuesday’s results

Region 1-7A

Bartram Trail 2, Oviedo 1

Region 1-6A

Fleming Island 2, Tallahassee Chiles 0

Region 1-5A

Ponte Vedra 2, Gulf Breeze 0

Region 1-4A

Arnold 2, Bishop Kenny 1

Region 1-3A

Bolles 1, South Walton 0

Region 1-2A

St. Johns Country Day 5, Tallahassee Maclay 0

State semifinals

Friday’s games (all games at 7 p.m.)

Class 7A

Bartram Trail (17-2) at Tampa Plant (17-1)

Class 6A

Fleming Island (18-2-1) at Venice (14-4-1)

Class 5A

Ponte Vedra (12-3-5) at Land O’ Lakes (18-3-1)

Class 3A

Bolles (11-6-1) at Lakeland Christian (20-1-1)

Class 2A

St. Johns Country Day (16-0) at Geneva (11-0-2­)

Boys

Regional finals

Tuesday’s results

Region 1-6A

Niceville 2, Fletcher 1 (4-3 in PKs)

Region 1-5A

Stanton 3, Daytona Beach Seabreeze 0

Region 1-4A

Arnold 6, Menendez 1

Region 1-3A

Bolles 1, South Walton 0 (4-3 in PKs)

Region 1-2A

St. Johns Country Day 3, Tallahassee Maclay 2 (4-3 in PKs)

State semifinals

Friday’s games (all games at 7 p.m.; sites not yet announced)

Class 5A

Stanton (13-1-5) at Jesuit (16-1-2)

Class 3A

Bolles (8-4-5) at Tampa Catholic (23-2)

Class 2A

St. Johns Country Day (15-2-1) at St. Edward’s (15-2-1)