Could Jaguars approach Alex Smith in free agency?

Washington Football Team's Alex Smith plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL’s new league year begins in two and a half weeks, but we’re already hearing about some moves that could impact the Jaguars.

The Washington Football Team is reportedly ready to release veteran quarterback Alex Smith. Jaguars’ new head coach Urban Meyer coached Smith in college at Utah and he has an understanding of what Meyer’s basic tenants are on offense.

The Washington Football Team is expected to part ways with QB Alex Smith in the coming days, sources tell me and @KimJonesSports. The AP Comeback Player of the Year has said he still wants to play, and at age 36 may have a chance to do so. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2021

Smith is 36 and is coming off a season where he returned from a gruesome leg injury to be named the NFL’s comeback player of the year.

If Smith is looking for a place to compete for a starting job, Jacksonville probably isn’t the place for him, but if he wants to reunite with his college coach, this could be a landing spot for him in free agency.

The Jaguars still have Gardner Minshew and Jake Luton on the roster—and they’ll have to wait until April 29 to draft Trevor Lawrence.

Mike Glennon, who signed a one-year deal with the team in 2020, will become a free agent when the league year begins on March 17.