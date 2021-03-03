No. 1 ranked Dustin Johnson among top golfers committing to The Players

Dustin Johnson tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

The world’s number one player has committed to The Players Championship. Defending FedEx Cup champion Dustin Johnson committed to play in next week’s event.

Johnson has only one career top 10 finish at The Players. He’s a big hitter and the bombers don’t always do as well on the Stadium Course. Also committing Tuesday, the world’s number three ranked player, Justin Thomas.

So far, some of the top players in the world who have committed to play in the tournament include:

Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay, defending champion Rory McIlroy and 2018 champion Webb Simpson. Also committed to play are Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Sunjae Im, Paul Casey, Joaquin Nieman, Carlos Ortiz and Justin Rose.

The Players tees off Thursday, March 11 at TPC Sawgrass.