Super 6 baseball rankings: Clay teams continue strong start

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school baseball season is back and so are our Super 6 rankings. They’ll be published every Thursday during the regular season.

Records are through March 3 games.

Super 6 baseball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) St. Johns Country Day (6-0, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Glynn Academy, Ridgeview.

Glance: For those who perhaps shook their heads at seeing a 2A team atop the Super 6, the first two weeks of the season is proof that the Spartans are the top team around. St. Johns plowed through three Georgia teams (McIntosh County, Glynn Academy and Mill Creek) by a combined score of 25-6 last weekend. This week, the Spartans clocked Ridgeview 11-3. There’s an excellent Clay County showdown a week from Friday with a home game against the Blue Devils from Green Cove Springs.

2. (3) Clay (6-0, Class 4A)

Notable win: Trinity Christian.

Glance: The Blue Devils have continued their sizzling start, racking up three wins since our last Super 6, topping Oakleaf (2-1), Middleburg (9-0) and Ponte Vedra (11-1). A big one at home against No. 6 Bolles awaits on Thursday night.

3. (5) Fleming Island (5-0, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Nease, St. Joseph.

Glance: Another Clay County team, another sterling start. The Golden Eagles knocked off a solid St. Joseph squad (9-2) and then beat Ridgeview (6-1) in action since our last Super 6. Fleming has a Friday doubleheader against Colquitt County, Ga. on Friday and Lowndes on Saturday.

4. (2) Creekside (4-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Kenny.

Glance: The Knights took their first loss of the season, a 3-0 setback against a solid Trinity Christian squad. They bounced back strong with a 10-0 rout of Oakleaf.

5. (6) Bolles (5-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Mandarin, Ridgeview, St. Joseph.

Glance: The Bulldogs have won four straight since their lone loss to St. Johns Country Day. Bolles handed St. Joseph its first defeat in a 10-2 game since our last Super 6. They wrap up the week with two tough games, a trip to Clay on Thursday night and a home game against Fletcher on Friday.

6. (4) Bartram Trail (3-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: None.

Glance: Nothing going since last week for the Bears, whose last game was a 13-2 rout of Fletcher on Feb. 24. They’re back in action Thursday against Ponte Vedra. After that, it’s a showdown against Fleming Island on March 9. The Bears slide due to inactivity this week and stay in the Super 6 ahead of Providence and Trinity Christian.

Others

Bishop Kenny (1-2, Class 4A); Episcopal (3-1, Class 3A); First Coast (6-0, Class 6A); Mandarin (4-1, Class 7A); Oakleaf (1-2, Class 7A); Providence (2-1, Class 3A); St. Joseph (4-2, Class 2A); Sandalwood (4-1, Class 7A); Suwannee (4-0, Class 4A); Trinity Christian (2-1, Class 3A).