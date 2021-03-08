JU fires men’s basketball coach Tony Jasick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville University shook things up in its men’s basketball program Monday, firing coach Tony Jasick.

Jasick just completed his seventh season with the Dolphins. He was 95-122 in that span and 42-60 in Atlantic Sun Conference play. JU went 11-13 this season and didn’t compete in the conference tournament due to COVID-19 precautionary procedures.

“First I want to thank Tony for his many years of service to this program, these young men and to this University,” said athletic director Alex Ricker-Gilbert.

“While the results on the floor in the recent past have been disappointing, I remain as excited as ever about the bright future of this program. What we have in front of us is an opportunity to embrace our role as Jacksonville’s University, to build upon the strong foundation of our rich basketball history.”

Jasick was hired in 2014 to replace Cliff Warren, the most successful coach in JU history. Warren won 126 games in nine seasons before being fired.