Gators Breakdown: First spring scrimmage news and notes

Florida’s defense wins the day in team’s first spring scrimmage

David Waters, News4Jax

Gators first spring scrimmage of 2021 (University of Florida)

After a historically bad defense in 2020, this spring hopes to be the first step in Florida gaining back some confidence on that side of the ball. Well, it’s off to a good start as the Gators’ defense got the best of the offense in the team’s first spring scrimmage

David Waters is joined by Will Miles as the pair review all the news and notes coming out of the scrimmage and if there’s any cause for concern for the Florida offense.

