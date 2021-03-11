News4Jax Super 6 baseball: St. Johns strengthens grip on No. 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school baseball season is back and so are our Super 6 rankings. They’ll be published every Thursday during the regular season. Records are through March 10 games.

Super 6 baseball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) St. Johns Country Day (8-0, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Glynn Academy, Spruce Creek, University Christian.

Glance: This is your weekly reminder that St. Johns is very, very good this year. State championship and national rankings-type good. The Spartans, now ranked No. 1 in the state by MaxPreps, had an excellent week. Their best win of the season came on Wednesday night in a 3-1 win over Spruce Creek, the No. 7 team in Florida and 26th in the country by MaxPreps. Finn Howell drove in a couple runs in that game, picked up the win (5 IP, 5 Ks) in a combined two-hit effort. The Spartans also handed UC its first loss in an 11-1 win. A good one on tap Friday against Clay.

2. (6) Bartram Trail (6-1, Class 7A)

Notable win: Fleming Island.

Glance: Nice segue back into action for the Bears, who swept Ponte Vedra (10-0, 8-3), and then handed previous No. 3 Fleming Island its first loss of the season (7-2). Bartram has won five straight since its only loss to No. 1 St. Johns on Feb. 20. Big jump this week for the Bears, but the win over Fleming, which was ranked No. 23 in the country, warrants it.

3. (5) Bolles (8-2, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Clay, Mandarin, St. Joseph.

Glance: A 3-1 week since our last Super 6 for the Bulldogs. They beat previous No. 2 Clay in a 1-0 gem turned in by P Jackson Baumeister (CG, 3 hits, 9 Ks). Gunner Boree drove in the lone run in that win. Bolles also knocked off Fletcher (10-0) and Stanton (10-3). The loss was a 3-2 game in eight innings to Orlando Bishop Moore.

4. (2) Clay (8-1, Class 4A)

Notable win: Baker County, Keystone Heights, Trinity Christian.

Glance: A 2-1 week for the Blue Devils, who dropped a 1-0 game to Bolles, and had wins over Baldwin (3-1) and Menendez (9-2). A showdown on Friday with a trip to No. 1 St. Johns Country Day. Rich Long headlines a solid offense (.433, HR, 6 RBI). Long is also 2-0 with 16 Ks in 12 IP.

5. (3) Fleming Island (7-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Nease, St. Joseph.

Glance: A 2-1 week for the Golden Eagles, who swept Colquitt County (Ga.) in 6-1 and 8-2 games, and then lost 7-2 to Bartram Trail. Jack Gidcumb (.600), Drew Homitz (.450) and Aiden Mastantuno (.400) lead the Golden Eales regulars at the plate. Dylan Dudones leads the pitching staff with three wins.

6. (NR) Episcopal (6-1, Class 3A)

Notable wins: IMG Academy Silver, Mandarin, Providence.

Glance: The Eagles make their Super 6 debut and bump Creekside from the No. 6 spot this week on the strength of their work this month. Episcopal is 4-0 in March, including wins over Mandarin (3-1), IMG Academy’s Silver squad (11-5) and Providence (6-0). Connor McGarity (.524) and Dillon Haines (.462) are leading the everyday players at the plate.

Dropped out: Creekside (6-2, Class 6A).

Others

Baker County (5-2, Class 4A); Columbia (5-2, Class 6A); Creekside (6-2, Class 6A); First Coast (9-1, Class 6A); Keystone Heights (4-2, Class 3A); Mandarin (7-2, Class 7A); Providence (4-4, Class 3A); Sandalwood (8-1, Class 7A); Suwannee (7-1, Class 4A); Trinity Christian (6-3, Class 3A); Union County (7-0, Class 1A); University Christian (4-1, Class 2A).