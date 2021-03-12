Jaguars bringing back corner Tre Herndon before free agency begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are keeping a steady presence in the secondary, re-signing cornerback Tre Herndon before free agency opens next week.

Herndon became a valuable member of the secondary after the team moved on from Jalen Ramsey in 2019. He started 14 games that season and 12 more last year.

Herndon has played in 43 games and started 26 in three seasons with the Jaguars. He had 76 tackles in 2020.

Keeping Herndon before free agency begins is a low-risk move for the Jaguars. He’s proven to be better than average starter for Jacksonville and stays on the field.

The secondary will no doubt get a makeover in free agency. There are likely new starters at corner and possibly both safety positions in 2021. The free agency period begins with the open of the new league year on March 17 at 4 p.m.