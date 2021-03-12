Tocoi Creek hires Mike Kolakowski as 1st football coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The newest high school in St. Johns County has its first football coach.

Mike Kolakowski was introduced as the program’s hire on Friday, joining the program after a lengthy career at the college level.

“I’m super excited to have Mike on board, he comes with a wealth of knowledge,” said Tocoi athletic director Jeff Holland. “On the football end, listening to the way he can simplify the fundamental teachings of football was refreshing.”

Kolakowski has coached in college at numerous programs, including Mercer, Cincinnati, William & Mary, Morehead State, Youngstown State and Maine. His most recent job was a two-year stop at Findlay where he served as the defensive coordinator.

Before his tenure at Findlay, Kolakowski spent six seasons at Mercer as the defensive coordinator/linebackers coach.

Tocoi Creek, which will open this fall, is the first new high school in St. Johns since Creekside and Ponte Vedra opened in 2008.