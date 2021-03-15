Jaguars free agency: Tracking all the moves

FILE - Then-Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer answers questions during a news conference in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Free agency feels a lot like recruiting to new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer. Watching film. Wooing players. Finding the right fits. Given Meyers penchant for landing five-star prospects at Florida and Ohio State, Jacksonville could be a popular landing spot for some of the NFLs top free agents next week. It certainly should help that the Jaguars have more salary cap space (nearly $73 million) than any other team.(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Free agency begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. but teams can negotiate with players during the legal tampering period, which began at noon on Monday. The Jaguars, who have the most salary cap room to spend in the league, have reportedly agreed to terms with these players already Monday:

DT Roy Robertson-Harris (Bears)

NFL Networks Mike Garafolo reports it’s a three-year $24.4 million deal.

Urban Meyer and the #Jaguars are on the board. They’ve agreed with former #Bears DT Roy Robertson-Harris on a three-year, $24.4 million deal, source said. He gets $14m in guarantees. The deal for the former undrafted free agent was done by @sportstarsnyc. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2021

WR/KR Jamal Agnew (Lions)

Garafolo also reports that the Jaguars have agreed to terms with wide receiver and kick returner Jamal Agnew, who had been in Detroit with the Lions where new Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell coached him. Agnew led the league in punt returns as a rookie in 2017. He has returned five kicks for touchdowns in his four years in the league but has just 16 career receptions.

One more for Urban and the #Jaguars: WR/returner Jamal Agnew is headed to Jacksonville, source says. The #Lions' fifth-rounder in 2017 cashes in. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2021

S Rudy Ford (Eagles)

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Jaguars have agreed to terms with Eagles’ safety Rudy Ford who has a reputation as a very good special teams player who can provide depth in the secondary.

