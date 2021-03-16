Jaguars expect full capacity at The Bank next season

Socially distanced fans stand for the national anthem as they social distance in the 2020 home opener between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars launched their season ticket renewals on Tuesday, saying that the expectation is to have a full capacity crowd at TIAA Bank Field this year.

The team is in the process of a total makeover after a dubious 1-15 season. It hired Urban Meyer as the head coach and has the No. 1 overall pick in the draft next month. The team said that it “has received eight times the number of new deposits made during a traditional sales cycle.”

Health and safety protocols put in place during the 2020 season at TIAA Bank Field are expected to continue there indefinitely, the team said. But rules limiting the crowd to 25% of capacity last season are expected to be gone when the team takes the field in August.

“After this past year, I think we all have a newfound appreciation for the collective emotion you can only experience as part of a live sporting event crowd,” said Chad Johnson, Jaguars senior vice president of sales and service and chief content officer.

“As we kick off season ticket renewals, the health and safety of our fans, stadium employees and team remain a top priority. We’re executing a plan to reunite and rally around Jaguars football this fall, and, as we did in 2020, we will continue to work alongside local government and medical experts to ensure we’re doing what’s best for our community.”

Existing season ticket holders have until April 9 to decide whether to renew or not before those seats are released. The team said that renewal season tickets will increase by 7.2% this year. The bulk of all seats up for renewal increase $4 or less per game. If the team is selected to play a home game in London, season ticket members will have their accounts credited.