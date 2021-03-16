They’re back: Blockbuster UFC card coming to Jacksonville next month, with fans

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, UFC president Dana White speaks at a news conference in New York. When White first proposed holding mixed martial arts fights on an isolated island during the early weeks of the worldwide sports shutdown, fans and haters alike imagined waves lapping at an octagon perched amid palm trees on a white sand beach. A few months later, the project that came to be known as Fight Island is real, and ready for competition. And while it's not literally on a beach, the octagon at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island is inside a bubble that seems highly unlikely to burst. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Ultimate Fighting Championship is headed back to Jacksonville with a blockbuster card and one very important addition — fans.

UFC 261 will be held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, with a maximum capacity crowd allowed to attend, the promotion announced on Monday night.

The UFC held three events in Jacksonville last May, including UFC 249, in the first live sporting event held during the pandemic.

UFC president Dana White told News4JAX in an interview last May that the promotion would return to Jacksonville when it was possible to have fans, thanks to the city serving as host for the 2020 events.

White kept his word and is bringing a serious lineup of fights to town as a thank you. There’s three championship fights on the card.

The welterweight championship rematch between Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal headlines the event, but the women’s battles take center stage.

A women’s flyweight championship between Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade, and a strawweight championship clash between Weili Zhang vs. Rose Namajunas are also on the card.

“I just want to say, thank you Jacksonville. I love you guys. And we’ll see you soon,” White said in the promotional video.