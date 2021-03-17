Will Jaguars trade Gardner Minshew?

Gardner Minshew II meets with fans after defeating the Indianapolis Colts in the regular season finale in 2019. The 2020 NFL opener against the Colts on Sept. 13 feels like a long, long time away in the COVID-19 era. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Trevor Lawrence expected to be the Jaguars’ first pick in the draft, will the team trade Gardner Minshew? That’s the question several teams are reportedly asking of Urban Meyer and company.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there have been some calls placed to the Jaguars by teams interesting in a potential trade.

One QB to monitor: The #Jaguars have received a few calls from teams inquiring about QB Gardner Minshew, source said. The Jax QB room is in flux, and we’ll see where this one goes. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

What would Minshew bring on the open market? The Jaguars invested a sixth-round pick in Minshew, but he has certainly shown that his worth more than that. Tams would likely be interested in acquiring Minshew as a backup, perhaps with the potential to compete for a starting job. That sort of expectation usually is worth a draft pick between the third and fifth rounds.

In two seasons with the Jaguars, Minshew has thrown 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while starting 20 gamers, including eight this past year. He was the only Jaguars’ quarterback to lead the team to a win, an opening day victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jaguars currently have Monshew and Josh Luton under contract. There has also been speculation that Urban Meyer might try to lure Alex Smith to Jacksonville to serve as a mentor and backup to Lawrence (or whichever quarterback the Jaguars take with the first pick). Meyer coached Smith in college at the University of Utah. Smith finished the season as the starter for the Washington Football Team, but was allowed to become a free agent. He was not signed on the first day of free agency.