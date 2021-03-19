Charleston Southern football player from Nease dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Charleston Southern is mourning the loss of football player Joe Bradshaw, a former star at Nease High School.

Bradshaw, a freshman receiver with the Bucs, died off campus on Thursday night, the school said in a release. No cause of death was given for the 19-year-old.

“On behalf of the Charleston Southern Football ministry, we offer our condolences to the Bradshaw and Edwards’ family regarding the untimely passing of an exceptional young man, Joe ‘Jo Jo’ Bradshaw,” head coach Autry Denson said in a statement.

“It is imperative that we not judge or allow circumstances to define who Joe was as a person. Not only would that in and of itself be a tragedy, but it also would not accurately portray who Joe really was. Jo Jo was a phenomenal young man, son, student, and teammate. He was a computer engineering major. His position on the field was as a wide receiver, but that huge smile and big heart influenced every one of his teammates and coaches.”

Bradshaw, a 2020 Nease graduate, had a team-leading 767 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 52 catches as a senior. He was a preferred walk-on at Charleston Southern.