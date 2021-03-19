Could race records fall in Saturday’s Gate River Run?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Gate River Run has been run 43 times before, but never has it been pulled off quite like this.

On Saturday morning, a limited field of 8,000 runners will hit the streets of Jacksonville for the annual 15K race and do so with a slew of safety precautions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The event will be televised live on WJXT and streamed on News4Jax.com.

The field is limited to 8,000 runners for the 15K. There will also be two different start lines, one at the corner of Duval and A. Phillip Randolph streets, and the other at the corner of Adams and A. Phillip Randolph streets. The runners will merge just before the Main Street Bridge. Masks are required except while running.

Could lower temperatures and the break in action over the past year lead to age group, and, potentially, the race record falling? Shalane Flanagan holds the women’s race record of 47 minutes in 2014. Todd Williams set the men’s mark in 1995 of 42:22.

Local elite runner Julie Stackhouse, who won the First Coast Cup in the River Run last year, said that conditions are favorable for low times.

“They [the elite runners] are just very grateful for the opportunity to compete. Like all of us, Gate was kind of the last dance last year. So, they are super excited, they are really well rested,” Stackhouse said. “They have been training consistently. When we used to have all those races dotting the schedule before, it was easy to be over-raced. That’s not the situation anymore.”

Fewer races over the course of the past year due to the coronavirus could wind up as a positive for runners here.

“While there’s been fewer races, I think that there’s been quite a lot of evidence of athletes that are really ready to throw the gauntlet down,” said Keith Brantly, a 1996 Olympian and member of WJXT’s race broadcast coverage team.

Brantly points to the South Running Invite earlier this month in Los Angeles as that evidence. Women’s 5K winner Emily Sisson ran a personal-best 14:55.82 to win the event. She was one of five women’s finishers to finish with times under the Olympic standard time of 15:10. Five men’s finishers in that event went 13:12 and under.

“I think it’s possible [to see a record],” Stackhouse said. “I think they are extremely motivated.”

Gate River Run winners

Year Men’s winner time; Women’s winner, time

1978 Bill Rodgers 44:46; Kim Merritt 55:46

1979 Jerry Odlin 46:04; Joan Benoit 51:47

1980 Bob Hodge 44:54; Jennifer White 53:11

1981 Dan Dillon 43:34; Patti Catalano 49:33*

1982 Mike Musyoki 43:33; Wendy Sly 49:52

1983 Nick Rose 43:42; Charlotte Teske 50:17

1984 Gidamis Shahanga 42:54; Midde Hamrin 50:12

1985 Simeon Kigen 43:26; Betty Springs 49:25*

1986 Arturo Barrios 43:18; Grete Waitz 48:53

1987 Arturo Barrios 43:00; Grete Waitz 49:05

1988 Steve Spence 43:20; Lynn Jennings 50:02

1989 John Halverson 43:12; Cathy O’Brien 49:45

1990 Ed Eyestone 43:58; Francie Larue Smith 49:39

1991 Steve Spence 43:41; Francie Larue Smith 48:43

1992 Valdenor Dos Santos 43:42; Olga Markova 49:20

1993 Benson Masya 43:59; Gwyn Coogan 51:26

1994 Todd Williams 43:42; Ann-Marie Letko 49:27

1995 Todd Williams 42:22*; Cathy O’Brien 48:55

1996 Todd Williams 43:49; Lynn Jennings 49:45

1997 Joe LeMay 43:35; Lynn Jennings 50:13

1998 Todd Williams 44:06; Jennifer Rhines 51:00

1999 Todd Williams 43:59; Lynn Jennings 50:05

2000 Dan Browne 44:26; Deena Drossin 49:40

2001 Meb Keflezighi 43:16; Deena Drossin 49:09

2002 Meb Keflezighi 42:49; Deena Drossin 48:12*

2003 Meb Keflezighi 43:31; Deena Drossin 47:15*

2004 Meb Keflezighi 43:18; Colleen De Reuck 49:02*

2005 Ryan Shay 43:50; Jennifer Rhines 49:21

2006 Meb Keflezighi 43:41; Blake Russell 49:14

2007 Meb Keflezighi 43:39; Deena Kastor 47:20

2008 Andrew Carlson 44:10; Deena Kastor 49:34

2009 Anthony Famiglietti 43:36; Amy Yoder-Begley 49:54

2010 Mo Trafeh 42:58; Katie McGregor 49:51

2011 Mo Trafeh 42:58; Jennifer Rhines 49:31

2012 Mo Trafeh 43:23; Janet Cherobon 49:41

2013 Ben True 43:38; Janet Cherobon-Bawcom 49:44

2014 Ben True 43:04; Shalane Flanagan 47:00*

2015 Ben True 44:02; Amy Hastings 50:18

2016 Stanley Kebenei 44:37; Tara Welling 50:34

2017 Leonard Korir 43:22; Jordan Hasay 49:28

2018 Leonard Korir 43:07; Molly Huddle 47:50

2019 Shadrack Kipchirchir 43:41; Erika Kemp 50:54

2020 Frank Lara 44:43; Marielle Hall 48:52

* Indicates American record that year