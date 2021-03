Area stars shine as Bob Hayes track and field meet returns

Runners compete on Saturday at the Bob Hayes track and field meet at Raines.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Bob Hayes track and field meet was back, and so were a deluge of victories by area athletes.

The 56th event, which was wiped out by the coronavirus last year, returned to Raines on Saturday, and local athletes turned in 18 individual or relay team victories. The Raines boys also made it a special afternoon, winning the 4x400 relay in the final event of the day to claim the team title.

The Vikings relay team of Quincy Burroughs, Kareem Burke, Jaquon King and Kenton Kirkland clocked a 3:24.32 in the event to edge Miami Northwestern (3:25.75).

Parker’s Desmyn McCall had a special day, winning both the 110 and 300 hurdles. Ribault’s Domictress Robinson edged Parker’s Aaron Bell in a showdown in the 200 (22.37 to 22.47). And Fleming Island’s John Keester IV won the 3200

On the boys side, area athletes rolled through the field events.

Among the area winners there were Fernandina Beach’s Hampton Tanner (shot put), Fleming Island’s Cameron Mackenzie (high jump), Raines’ Harrison Robinson (long jump), Bradford’s Adontae Balfour (triple jump), Keystone Heights’ Caleb Moncrief (discus) and Fleming Island’s Joseph Mercado (pole vault)

For the girls, the field events were where the victories came.

Mandarin’s Damoni Kelly (shot put), Episcopal’s Sabrina Wingert (pole vault) and Raines’ Kennedy Hill (discus) all brought home titles.

Atlantic Coast’s Aaleiyah Bonner won the long jump by more than a foot. Suwannee’s Mon’taysia Jones, Fleming Island’s Gabrielle Flores and Bishop Kenny’s Sydney Roundtree all tied for the win in the high jump.

Emma Millson of Fleming Island was the lone area girl to win a running event, winning the 3200.

Miami Northwestern’s Aaliyah Butler was the individual star, winning both the 200 and 400.

BOYS

Top five finishers listed

Pole vault: 1. Joseph Mercado (Fleming Island), 11-11.75.

Long jump: 1. Harrison Robinson (Raines), 21-6; 2. Noah Straley (Bishop Kenny), 21-4.25; 3. Adontae Balfour (Bradford), 21-4; 4. Israel Chisolm (West Port); 21-0.5; 5. Antwoine Thomas (Lehigh), 20-6.5.

Shot put: 1. Hampton Tanner (Fernandina Beach), 45-7; 2. La’Darion Dudley (Rickards), 44-10.25; 3. Jeremiah Kollman (Richmond Hill), 44-0.75; 4. Darrius Watts (East Ridge), 43-08.5; 5. Preston Loggins (Rickards), 43-07.75.

High jump: 1. Cameron Mackenzie (Fleming Island), 6-2; 2. Josh Williams (Atlantic Coast), 6-0; 3. Khamari McGriff (Rickards), 6-0; 3. Jordan Smith (Atlantic Coast), 6-0; 3. Darien Lawrence (Lincoln), 6-0.

Triple jump: 1. Adontae Balfour (Bradford), 44-5; 2. Jahaz Morgan (Florida High), 43-10; 3. Harrison Robinson (Raines), 43-8; 4. Evan Clark (Richmond Hill), 41-3.25; 5. Jacoby Johnson (Raines), 40-9.75.

Discus: 1. Caleb Moncrief (Keystone Heights), 131-6; 2. Demarcus Towels (Rickards), 131; 3. Wyatt Underwood (Middleburg), 130-2; 4. Karlos Jackson Jr. (Mandarin), 129-9; 5. Preston Loggins (Rickards), 128-2.

4x800 relay: 1. Fleming Island, 8:21.03; 2. Richmond Hill, 8:28.23; 3. Lincoln, 8:33.43; 4. Miami Northwestern, 8:39.19; 5. Rickards, 8:39.83.

110 hurdles: 1. Desmyn McCall (Parker), 14.53; 2. Reshawn Latimer (Raines), 15.02; 2. Maguire Neal (Zephyrhills), 15.11; 4. Harrison Robinson (Raines), 15.12; 5. Christian Washington (Sandalwood), 15.73.

100: 1. Kevar Williams (DeLand), 10.78; 2. Trimaine Brown (Miami Northwestern), 10.91; 3. Brian Brown (Mandarin), 11.04; 4. Aubrey Bryant (Paxon), 11.06; 5. Diondre Johnson (Mandarin), 11.22.

1600: 1. Jalen Brownlee (Rickards), 4:41.05; 2. Don Kohla (Episcopal), 4:46.20; 3. Michael Officer (Episcopal), 4:49.35; 4. Dominic Geraci (Mandarin), 4:54.08; 5. Joseph McLeod (Lincoln), 4:56.41.

Lewis Siplin 1600: 1. Brandon Knieja (Tate), 4:26.55; 2. Evan Meyer (Lehigh), 4:27.34; 3. Caden Kwiatkowski (Fernandina Beach, 4:27.38; 4. Corey Adamski (Richmond Hill), 4:28.84; 5. Nicholas Samuel (Lincoln), 4:30.62.

4x100 relay: 1. Plantation American Heritage, 42.32; 2. Mandarin, 42.41; 3. Lake Highland Prep, 42.72; 4. Miami Northwestern, 43.09; 5. Orange Park, 43.49.

400: 1. Mekhi Gammons (Miami Lakes), 48.63; 2. Jaren Hamilton (P.K. Yonge), 49.60; 3. Xavier Anderson (West Port), 49.62; 4. Kenton Kirkland (Raines), 49.76; 5. Willie McCray (Lehigh), 50.73.

300 meter hurdles: 1. Desmyn McCall (Parker, 38.23; 2. Maguire Neal (Zephyrhills) 38.68; 3. Jasai Taylor (Richmond Hill) 39.53; 4. Cody Brown (North Miami), 39.72; 5. Jayden Geathers (Plantation American Heritage), 40.07.

800: 1. Brandon Knieja (Tate), 1:59.82; 2. Daniel Jean-Charles (Miami Northwestern), 2:02.22; 3. Jeremiah Toussaint (Miami Lakes), 2:02.73; 4. Jalen Brownlee (Rickards), 2:03.84; 5. Mekhii Morris-Heron (First Coast), 2:04.03.

200: 1. Domictress Robinson (Ribault), 22.37; 2. Aaron Bell (Parker), 22.47; 3. Kevar Williams (DeLand), 22.48; 4. Mekhi Gammons (Miami Lakes), 22.83; 5. Tariq Garrison (Plantation American Heritage), 23.04.

3200: 1. John Keester IV (Fleming), 9:40.99; 2. Kameron Wallizada (Fleming), 9:43.56; 3. Memphis Rich (Richmond Hill), 9:50.02; 4. Zach Bradley (Mandarin), 9:53.92; Corey Adamski (Richmond Hill), 10:02.18.

4x400: 1. Raines, 3:24.32; 2. Miami Northwestern, 3:25.75; 3. Parker, 3:27.32; 4. Rickards, 3:28.45; 5. Plantation American Heritage, 3:28.73.

GIRLS

Top five finishers listed

Pole vault: 1. Sabrina Wingert (Episcopal), 10-8; 2. Kiley Wenger (Stanton), 10-2.

Long jump: 1. Aaleiyah Bonner (Atlantic Coast), 18-9.75; 2. Miahna Harden (Lincoln), 17-6.75; 3. Shakynah Tresvant (Miami Northwestern), 17-2; 4. Sanaa Geter (Lehigh), 17-0.75; 5. Jada Joseph (American Heritage), 17-0.5.

Shot put: 1. Damoni Kelly (Mandarin), 39-9.75; 2. Kennedy Hill (Raines), 38-8.75; 3. Torryence Poole (Palatka), 38-8.75; 4. McKenzi Lyons (Rickards), 37-7.75; 5. Aliyah Robertson (Mandarin), 36-11.5.

High jump: 1. Mon’taysia Jones (Suwannee), 5-2.25; 1. Gabrielle Flores (Fleming Island, 5-2.25; 1. Sydney Roundtree (Bishop Kenny), 5-2.25; 4. Made Thompson (Fleming Island), 4-7.75; 4. Makaih Lawrence (Ribault), 4-7.75; 4. Dariniya Martin (Suwannee), 4-7.75.

Triple jump: 1. Shakynah Tresvant (Miami Northwestern), 38-0.75; 2. Jada Joseph (American Heritage), 37-10.5; 3. Yasmin Grace (Lincoln), 37-6.5; 4. Andrianna Walker (Suwannee), 35-5.25; 5. V’Kaylynn Ward (Suwannee), 34.

Discus: 1. Kennedy Hill (Raines), 127-1; 2. Me’Kayla Rothmiller (Miami Northwestern), 118; 3. Katherine White (Bishop Kenny), 115-7; 4. Damoni Kelly (Mandarin), 114-4; 5. Avery Fisher (Richmond Hill), 107-11.

4x800 relay: 1. Miami Northwestern, 9:56.99; 2. American Heritage, 9:58.28; 3. Mandarin, 10:18.34; 4. Richmond Hill, 10:29.02; 5. Raines, 10:53.06.

100 hurdles: 1. Amanda Kinloch (North Miami), 14.09; 2. Breanna Moss (Miami Northwestern), 15.25; 3. Cecilia Dixon (Lincoln), 15.99; 4. Dariniya Martin (Suwannee), 16.23; 5. Jordan Singletary (DeLand), 16.36.

100: 1. Cydney Wright (Mainland), 12.21; 2. Armanie Coleman (First Coast), 12.26; 3. Jayda Bushay (Miami Northwestern), 12.40; 4. Bernadette Lafleur (American Heritage), 12.61; 5. Ella Tennant (River Ridge), 12.72.

1600: 1. Mackenzie Hill (East Ridge), 5:52.20; 2. Keagan Miller (Mandarin), 5:53.71; 3. Viola Barquilla (Fletcher), 5:54.17; 4. Sieanna Alvarez-Coia (American Heritage), 6:00.62; 5. Anya Chatani (Stanton), 6:01.18.

Lewis Siplin 1600: 1. Ashley Fitzgerald (American Heritage), 5:12; 2. Laci Watford (University Christian), 5:23.57; 3. Reese Wilson (Richmond Hill), 5:25.15; 4. Hannah Kowkabany (Episcopal), 5:27.17; 5; Mei Chiang (Fleming Island), 5:27.77.

4x100 relay: 1. Lincoln, 49.23; 2. Bishop Kenny, 50.08; 3. Lehigh, 50.16; 4. Rickards, 50.62; 5. Paxon, 50.70.

400: 1. Aaliyah Butler (Miami Northwestern), 54.13; 2. Cydney Wright (Mainland), 55.81; 3. Akira Burt (Richmond Hill), 58.58; 4. Nishya Reed (Sandalwood), 59.08; 5. Kahdia Jones (Port Orange Atlantic), 1:00.26.

300 hurdles: 1. Amanda Kinloch (North Miami), 42.01; 2. Zuriel Reed (P.K. Yonge), 44.75; 3. Breanna Moss (Miami Northwestern), 44.95; 4. Paris Baker (Miami Northwestern), 45.27; 5. Isabella Flores (Fleming Island), 47.16.

800: 1. Lucy Tuttle (Richmond Hill), 2:22.95; 2. Lenai Hunter (Miami Northwestern), 2:25.91; 3. Ajmone Myers (Mandarin), 2:26.15; 4. Laci Watford (University Christian), 2:26.38; 5. Kaitlyn Scherer (Fleming Island), 2:33.12.

200: 1. Aaliyah Butler (Miami Northwestern), 24.84; 2. Kenya Thompson (American Heritage), 25.42; 3. Kayla Cleveland (Parker), 25.71; 4. Armanie Coleman (First Coast), 26.08; 5. Terren Peterson (Mandarin), 26.12.

3200: 1. Emma Millson (Fleming Island), 11:32.52; 2. Lauren Conover (Mandarin), 11:47.24; 3. Laci Watford (University Christian), 12:09.04; 4. Mackenzie Hill (East Ridge), 12:32.63; 5. Keagan Miller (Mandarin), 12:35.82.

4x400 relay: 1. Miami Northwestern, 3:52.34. (Note, full results in this event not available).