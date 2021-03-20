Jaguars sign punter Logan Cooke to contract extension

Logan Cooke punts the ball during the second half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 42-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are keeping one of their top weapons on the team.

Punter Logan Cooke signed a contract extension with the team on Saturday, keeping one of the franchise’s most important special teams players in town. Cooke has been the top punter in team history.

His 42.9 yards per punt net average is the fourth-best in the league since he was drafted in 2018. Cooke has 81 punts inside the 20, a mark that ranks seventh. His yards per punt average is the best in Jaguars history.

The Jaguars have been one of the league’s worst teams in the league over the past three seasons, going 12-36 in that span. Naturally, that has given Cooke plenty of opportunities to punt.

The Jaguars also made one more move Saturday, signing free agent receiver Jon’Vea Johnson off waivers from the Cowboys. He has yet to play in an NFL game after spending last season on the Dallas practice squad. Johnson was coached by current Jaguars receiver’s coach Sanjay Lal in Dallas.