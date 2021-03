Jacksonville Icemen forward Pascal Aquin (26) looks for an opening to score against Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Clint Windsor (38) during the second period of an ECHL hockey game at Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. [Gary Lloyd McCullough/For the Jacksonville Icemen]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Icemen’s away game at South Carolina scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed for league safety protocols, the ECHL announced.

The game has been rescheduled for April 21 at 7:05 p.m.

The Icemen are in sixth place in the ECHL’s Eastern Division with a 14-14 record with two overtime losses. The Icemen’s next game will be Friday when Greenville comes to Jacksonville for a 7 p.m. game. The Icemen’s season runs through June 5.