Jaguars keep adding to defense, re-sign Adam Gotsis

Defensive end Adam Gotsis of the Jacksonville Jaguars walks off the field after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars continue to bring back their own free agents and address the defensive side of the ball.

The team re-signed defensive end Adam Gotsis on Thursday, adding more depth to a defensive front that coach Urban Meyer says he hopes will be the teams strongest unit.

Gotsis signed with the Jaguars last August and was one of the team’s top defensive players in 2020. He started 14 games and had 37 tackles and four for loss.

Gotsis is the highest-drafted Australian-born player in NFL history. The Broncos took Gotsis in the second round in 2016.

The Jaguars have been active on the defensive side of the ball in free agency, adding defensive tackles Tyson Alualu and Malcom Brown, corner Shaquill Griffin, safeties Rudy Ford Rayshawn Jenkins and ends Roy Robertson-Harris and Jihad Ward.

Among their own free agents on the defensive side of the ball, the team re-signed tackle Dawuane Smoot and corners Tre Herndon and Sidney Jones IV.