Former Trinity Christian star Shaun Wade is ready for his NFL shot

FILE - Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade (24) is shown during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson in Glendale, Ariz., in this Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, file photo. Wade was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL awaits for a former area high school star.

Jacksonville native and former Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade is preparing for the 2021 NFL draft. Wade will hold his Pro Day on April 14.

Coming out of high school at Trinity Christian, Wade was a five-star prospect and one of the top players in the nation. Wade was able to live up to the expectations on the field in college. He grabbed six interceptions in his career and was able to play in a national championship game.

Wade says the goal of winning a championship was the reason he returned to school in 2020. For Wade winning is the reason he plays the game.

“I just understand what it takes to win and I have been winning my whole life,” he said.

Wade is serious about winning. He still remembers playing Pop Warner and losing to Liberty City in the championship game.

“We was way better than them. We should have blown them out in my opinion,” he said.

That competitiveness is what helps Wade thrive on the football field.

Wade dealt with a lot of injuries last season at Ohio state. A turf toe injury that he is still recovering from kept him sidelined during Ohio State’s Pro Day.

For many players, the process of preparing for the NFL draft can be overwhelming and stressful but Wade says the process has been easy for him and he is just trying to enjoy the moment because it will never come again.

“I just enjoy it and be myself and try to make the coaches laugh. Just being yourself at the end of the day,” he said.

When Wade first arrived at Ohio State, current Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer was still the man in charge in Columbus. Wade said he was surprised when he heard that Meyer was taking over the Jaguars. Meyer was the coach who recruited Wade at Ohio State.

“I thought he wasn’t going to coach again. I’m glad that he is in Jacksonville. That is a place that he loved,” Wade said. “He always talked about it when he recruited me and me being up here. He is going to change the program around.”

Meyer attended Ohio State’s Pro Day. Wade said when he saw Meyer, he gave him a hug. Could a reunion be in the story for Wade and his former coach?

Wade’s competitiveness, special teams ability, and his versatility on defense fit the bill for the type of player the Jaguars are looking for. Wade said he will be happy to play for any team in the NFL but playing here on the First Coast would hold a significant meaning.

“[It] would definitely be special going back with the coach that recruited me,” he said. “And to be around family and things like that. But at the end of the day it doesn’t matter what team I’m on.”