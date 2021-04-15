News4Jax Super 6 softball: Baker County, Keystone Heights enter rankings for 1st time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school softball season is in full swing and so are our News4Jax Super 6 rankings. They will be published every Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through April 13.

Softball Super 6 rankings

Rank, (previous) school, record, classification

1. (1) Ridgeview (17-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Bartram Trail, Clay (twice), Creekside, Episcopal, Fletcher, Keystone Heights, Oakleaf, Paxon, West Nassau (twice).

Glance: The Panthers are surging. They’ve won six straight games, including two since our last Super 6. Haylee McCrea had the walk-off winner in the bottom of the seventh to beat Clay 2-1 on Wednesday night. They also notched a quality 9-2 win over Creekside last Thursday. Brittany Michael and McCrea had three hits apiece in the win over the Knights as Ridgeview avoided the No. 1 jinx that has plagued area baseball and softball Super 6 teams as of late.

2. (3) Trinity Christian (14-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Fletcher, Oakleaf, Providence (twice), West Nassau.

Glance: No games since our last Super 6 for Trinity, but they move up a spot over West Nassau. The Conquerors continue to mash the ball. The Class 2A state playoffs are on the horizon and I don’t see any team slowing down this offense. Big showdown on Thursday night against No. 3 West Nassau.

3. (2) West Nassau (13-6, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Baldwin, East Ridge, Keystone Heights, Middleburg, Oxbridge Academy, Providence, Trinity Christian, Winter Springs.

Glance: Only one game since our last Super 6, a 1-0 loss to newly ranked Baker County. They face off against Trinity Christian on Thursday night in the rubber match of the season between the teams. West Nassau edged Trinity 6-5 in the Kissimmee Klassic and lost to the Conquerors 4-2 earlier in the season.

4. (NR) Baker County (13-5, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Keystone Heights, Middleburg (twice), Oakleaf, Paxon, Trenton, Trinity Christian, West Nassau.

Glance: The Madison Lagle Express thunders on as the Wildcats make their Super 6 debut. Baker has won three straight, all of those solid wins. They edged Middleburg in eight (3-2), edged West Nassau (1-0) and then doubled up Oakleaf (8-4). Lagle continued to be batters’ worst nightmare, striking out 12 against West Nassau and 17 against Oakleaf. Lagle is 8-2 with 159 Ks in 77.1 IP. Alyssa Taylor leads the Baker County offense (.370).

5. (NR) Keystone Heights (14-5, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Baldwin, Gainesville, Mandarin, Middleburg, Oakleaf, Santa Fe (twice).

Glance: The Indians are rolling. They make their Super 6 debut on the strength of an eight-game winning streak. They’ve beaten four quality teams this month (Baldwin, Gainesville, Oakleaf and Santa Fe). They’ve got a solid matchup at previously ranked Creekside on Friday, host Ridgeview next Tuesday and Clay on Friday.

6. (5) Episcopal (13-5, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Clay, First Coast, Fletcher, Mandarin, Middleburg, Paxon, West Nassau.

Glance: The Eagles are 2-1 week since our last Super 6, topping Bolles (9-1) and Bishop Snyder (7-1), and losing to University Christian (6-2). They nudge out some solid contenders for the No. 6 spot, including Paxon, University Christian and previously ranked Creekside and Oakleaf. Oakleaf, which has never been unranked in the Super 6 history, has dropped five straight. They were set to face Episcopal on Thursday night.

Dropped out: Creekside (15-5, Class 6A); Oakleaf (13-7, Class 7A).

Others: Baldwin (12-4, Class 3A); Bartram Trail (14-7, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (12-4, Class 4A); Bolles (8-8, Class 3A); Clay (13-8, Class 4A); Creekside (15-5, Class 6A); Fletcher (11-7, Class 6A); Keystone Heights (14-5, Class 3A); Mandarin (10-5, Class 7A); Matanzas (10-6, Class 5A); Middleburg (10-9, Class 5A); Oakleaf (13-7, Class 7A); Paxon (12-4, Class 4A); Providence (8-7, Class 3A); Union County (10-5, Class 1A); University Christian (9-2, Class 2A).