Florida State will face Memphis, Charleston Southern in 2024

When a new coach arrives at a school, the process of scheduling teams in the future changes.

The philosophy is different from one coach to the next. Some like to play big-time nonconference games. Some do not. Some like to play in showcase games. Some do not. Others want to use their connections to play against coaches or athletic directors with whom they have a relationship. When Mike Norvell took over at Florida State, there were a number of open spots on the non-conference schedule that needed to be filled over the next four years. Now, they have filled them.

On Tuesday, FSU announced that nonconference games in 2024 will include Memphis and Charleston Southern. Those two schools join a schedule that includes Notre Dame and Florida in the non-conference.

Over the course of the next four seasons, here’s how the Noles nonconference schedule will look:

Memphis was Norvell’s previous stop. Notre Dame played as a provisional ACC opponent during the pandemic season of 2020. The two-game series with LSU features games in major cities near each school, New Orleans and Orlando.

“I’m excited for this group of non-conference opponents,” Norvell said. “Memphis is one of the top Group of 5 programs in the country, and trips to South Bend are always special with the history between our two programs. Having these three opponents coming to Tallahassee, along with going to Notre Dame, provides us a challenging but opportunistic non-conference slate.”