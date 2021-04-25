‘I don’t think it gets any better:’ UFC thrills sellout Jacksonville crowd, plans to return

JACKSONVILLE, FL - APRIL 25: Kamaru Usman of Nigeria punches Jorge Masvidal of the United States during the Welterweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 25, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A packed crowd. Chants of Duval. Even more chants of USA. Stars and celebrities everywhere. A night that Jacksonville waited for was worth every bit of the wait.

And it’s just getting started.

Jacksonville hosted its biggest night of combat sports since 1996, and perhaps ever, on Saturday night, a sold-out crowd of 15,269 for the star-packed UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Tim Tebow. Gardner Minshew. Tom Brady. Myles Jack. Megan Fox. Machine Gun Kelly. Even YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul made a cameo and fired up the crowd with repeated two-finger salutes that added to a surreal atmosphere at the arena.

“I don’t think it gets any better than tonight,” said UFC president Dana White.

The crowd saw one championship change hands with a head kick by Rose Namajunas that ended a 21-fight winning streak by Zhang Weili. They saw Chris Weidman’s leg snap in a grotesque break in two just 17 seconds into his fight against Uriah Hall.

And they saw the main event end with a fighter who never gets knocked out (Jorge Masvidal) flattened and knocked unconscious in the second round by welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

Fast. Furious. What a night.

