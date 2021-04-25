Ohtani's HR helps Angels end skid with 4-2 win over Astros

HOUSTON – Two-way star Shohei Ohtani highlighted his versatility for the Los Angeles Angels this weekend in a series against the Houston Astros where he didn't even pitch.
Ohtani's tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning helped the Angels to a 4-2 win on Sunday to snap a four-game skid.
It was the second consecutive game with a homer for Ohtani, who is tied for the MLB lead with seven home runs and who is scheduled to pitch on Monday.
Yuli Gurriel's two-run homer tied it in the seventh inning before Ohtani sent a fastball from Luis Garcia 440 feet into center field to put the Angels up 3-2. Garcia (0-2) allowed two hits in 1 2/3 innings.
Ohtani's big hit came a day after he played left field in his first appearance at a position other than designated hitter or pitcher in his MLB career.
“I tell you one thing I know he’s not shying away from anything," manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s attacking everything on his plate. ... I love what he’s doing and how he’s doing it."
Anthony Bemboom added an insurance run with an RBI single in the ninth.
The Angels ended their losing streak and avoided a four-game sweep without star Mike Trout. He missed a third consecutive game with a bruised left elbow after being hit by a pitch on Thursday night, but said that he expects to return on Monday.