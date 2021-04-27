SEC will once again feature playmakers on offense, defense

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) is pressured by Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

There are once again a host of playmakers in the Southeastern Conference. While there is going to be several quarterback competitions to keep an eye on heading into preseason camps, here’s a look at non-quarterbacks players in the Southeastern Conference this spring who are poised to have standout seasons this fall:

SEC EAST

FLORIDA

No one expected Florida defensive end Zachary Carter to return for a fifth year. His decision even shocked position coach David Turner. “My prayers had been answered,” Turner said. Carter notched 16½ tackles for loss the past two seasons, including a team-high five sacks in 2020. After being one of the few bright spots on a defense that was historically bad in Gainesville, the 6-foot-4, 277-pound lineman will be the centerpiece of a revamped unit.

GEORGIA

The biggest story of the spring was the serious knee injury suffered by top wide receiver George Pickens early on. He’ll miss most, and probably all, of the 2021 season. Freshman Adonai Mitchell might be in line to help fill the void. Mitchell ran with the first-team in the spring game and had seven catches for 105 yards, including a 24-yard TD catch.

KENTUCKY

WR Wan’Dale Robinson transferred from Nebraska, where he caught 91 passes in two seasons before heading back to his home state. The Wildcats are in need of playmakers, particularly in the passing game, and the speedy 5-11, 185-pounder could make a big impact.

