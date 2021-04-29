Shad Khan ready to ‘enjoy the moment’ as Jaguars prepare for new era

Owner Shad Khan of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the start of a game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Shad Khan is ready for the new era in Jacksonville.

With a franchise quarterback on the way and a new coaching staff that’s ready to win now, the future is finally starting to brighten up in Jacksonville for Khan and Jaguars fans.

Finally.

Khan knows it and feels the difference, too. Khan has spoken since he made sweeping changes after the team’s 1-15 season that there’s plenty of reason for optimism entering 2021.

(Click below to watch full, uncut interview with Shad Khan and Cole Pepper.)

“Well, I think the most important thing is to win,” Khan said Thursday afternoon before the Jaguars hosted their draft party at TIAA Bank Field. “And you know it’s a little over three years ago, at least I thought maybe we’d turn the corner, and the rest is history. So, at the very least, what I’m hoping for is we’re going to have a sustainable, winning Jacksonville Jaguars team.”

Optimism and hope have been words that Khan has seized upon. The Jaguars have had eight seasons under .500 in Khan’s nine-year tenure as owner. They reached the AFC championship game in the 2017 season but hit the skids after that.

