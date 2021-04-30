Lawrence pumped to land with Jags: ‘I know I’m going to love the city’

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence holds up a jersey after being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first pick in the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Seneca, S.C. (Logan Bowles/NFL via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trevor Lawrence was hoping that it was Jacksonville.

Now, he can’t wait to get started.

The No. 1 overall draft pick of the Jaguars on Thursday night thanked the community for its passion and goodwill gestures in the lead up the draft and said that he’s pumped to be part of the the River City.

“I know I’m going to love the city, so I’m just super excited to be there,” Lawrence said.

Jaguars fans no doubt feel the same way. They’ve been waiting since the team traded Mark Brunell in 2004 to have another franchise quarterback. And they haven’t been shy in letting Lawrence know how much they were looking forward to having him here.

Jaguars fans have been visible and vocal in their support of Lawrence, even during the miserable 1-15 season. When it became apparent that Lawrence was bound for Jacksonville, the First Coast stepped up the pressure.