NFL Draft: Players selected in the first round

FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. About the only certainty in the confounding 2021 NFL draft is Trevor Lawrence going to the Jaguars with the first overall pick Thursday night in Cleveland. This year's NFL draft is like none other because teams weren't able to meet face-to-face with the pool of prospects outside the lucky few who got to play in the Senior Bowl after a season that was marked by opt outs and cancellations. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

—-

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, QB, 6-foot-6, 213 pounds, Clemson

Breakdown: Lawrence has been the presumptive No. 1 pick in this draft since his freshman season. Prototypical size, top-notch speed and athleticism and rare arm talent. Want to pick some nits? His delivery is a little long and deep ball accuracy could be more consistent.

Facts: First overall No. 1 from Clemson. Fourth straight overall No. 1 to be a quarterback and sixth in the last seven seasons. Lawrence is the fourth QB taken in the first round by the Jaguars, joining Byron Leftwich (2003), Blaine Gabbert (2011) and Blake Bortles (2014).

2. New York Jets

Zach Wilson, QB, 6-2, 214, BYU

