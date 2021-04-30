Mostly Cloudy icon
Sports

Solid grades from national media across the board for Jaguars after first round of draft

Justin Barney
, Sports editor

Jaguars
An image of Clemson running back Travis Etienne is displayed on stage after he was chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 25th pick in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first round of the NFL draft is in the books and the grades from national media are rolling in. How did the Jaguars do in Thursday night’s first round?

Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus

He labeled the Jaguars an honorable mention loser of the first round, largely for their selection of Travis Etienne at No. 25.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

An A for Trevor Lawrence and a D for Travis Etienne. He thinks Etienne is a home-run back, but the Jaguars were the wrong team to pick him.

Mel Kiper, ESPN

He listed the Jaguars as first-round winners

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

