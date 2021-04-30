Solid grades from national media across the board for Jaguars after first round of draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first round of the NFL draft is in the books and the grades from national media are rolling in. How did the Jaguars do in Thursday night’s first round?
Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus
He labeled the Jaguars an honorable mention loser of the first round, largely for their selection of Travis Etienne at No. 25.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
An A for Trevor Lawrence and a D for Travis Etienne. He thinks Etienne is a home-run back, but the Jaguars were the wrong team to pick him.
Mel Kiper, ESPN
He listed the Jaguars as first-round winners