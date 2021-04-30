Urban Meyer has a simple message for players: ‘They need to own this’

Urban Meyer speaks to fans at TIAA Bank Field during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Urban Meyer has made it a point to personalize the Jaguars to anyone in the building.

Take pride in the Jaguars. Be proud to walk through the gates of TIAA Bank Field and run out of the tunnels.

Meyer’s saying that pops up throughout the walls of the stadium — own it.

That goes for first-round draft picks Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne all the way down to the most basic employee in the building.

“I think there’s a great difference between motivation and inspiration and motivation is unsustainable, not for long. Inspiration is, and there’s two elements of inspiration that’s love and ownership,” Meyer said.

“And when people own things, my experiences are, you’re really good. It means it’s yours. We want people including … I think everybody that steps foot in this facility that works here they need to own this, they need to own a Jaguar emblem. If they don’t, they need to leave. That’s the same approach we’re going to take with our players. … I expect Travis and I expect Trevor to own the Jaguars. What’s that mean? It’s theirs. Take great pride in what this organization will stand for as we move forward.”

Owner Shad Khan said that he sees the promise in what Meyer is building and values his approach that he’s shown in his first NFL job.

“That’s what I’ve loved about Urban Meyer, that you know, he understands the big picture. Sense of urgency. But also, you know, keeping the big picture in mind,” Khan said. “And I think as you see with the great player sitting here [Lawrence], he’s put his Buckeye card in jeopardy to really help win for the Jaguars.”