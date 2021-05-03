Finally! After a lost year, Jumbo Shrimp baseball returns to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Baseball is back in Jacksonville.

After a lost season due to the coronavirus pandemic and a mountain of changes after that, the Jumbo Shrimp kick off their 2021 season on Tuesday night in front of a sold-out crowd at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Norfolk Tides are in town for a six-game homestand with the Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch of the season is at 7:05 p.m.

There have been quite a few changes since the Jumbo Shrimp last played in a home game in Jacksonville.

For starters, the Jumbo Shrimp made the jump to Triple-A as Major League Baseball streamlined the minor league system. Jacksonville had played in the Double-A Southern League since 1970.

Coronavirus safety precautions are still in place, with a 45% capacity at the field.

If fans don’t have a ticket for Tuesday’s opener, they are available for the remaining five games of the series. The Jumbo Shrimp play Wednesday (1:05 p.m.), Thursday and Friday at 7:05 p.m., Saturday at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

Ad

The Jumbo Shrimp return home May 25 for a six-game homestand against Durham.