High school baseball playoffs 2021: State title quest begins this week for teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school baseball playoffs get underway in full starting on Thursday night.

After the coronavirus scrapped last year’s spring sports playoffs, it’s a welcome sight that state champions will be crowned in 2021. Several area teams have legitimate state title expectations, notably Bolles in Class 3A and St. Johns Country Day in Class 2A.

A look at area first-round matchups on Thursday and Friday, with the exception of West Nassau’s game at North Marion. That game was moved up to Wednesday. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Thursday’s games

Region 1-5A

Pine Ridge (8-13) at Stanton (15-12)

Middleburg (11-14) at Ponte Vedra (11-14)

Region glance: The Blue Devils went to the playoffs six times in the 2010s but won just once (2012). They should be positioned well for a victory here. Cole Durham (.370) and Luke Wilson (.354) are Stanton’s top bats. Jerry Cox’s four victories are tops on the pitching staff. …Since playing for a regional final in 2013, the Broncos have dropped their last two playoff games. Trent White (.339, 16 RBI), Logan Baxley (.321) and Clay Hendry (.311) lead the Middleburg bats. Hendry is also the top arm for the Broncos (2-6, 63 Ks, 47.1 IP, 1.77 ERA). Ponte Vedra always seems to be in the playoffs, reaching seven times in the 2010s and winning a state title in 2013. Tyler Bernstein (.310) and Parker Gunnell (.306) are the only .300 and above bats on the Sharks, but Ponte Vedra finds ways to win. The Sharks are 5-2 in playoff openers.

