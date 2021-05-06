Jaguars GM Trent Baalke joins Urban Meyer, Tim Tebow as Glen Kernan homeowner

AP photo of Trent Baalke over NEFAR photo of Glen Kernan home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A week ago, the Jacksonville Daily Record wrote that Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and his wife purchased a home in Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club, moving onto the same street as his former University of Florida QB, Tim Tebow.

Now, the Record is reporting that Trent Baalke, the Jaguars general manager, and his wife, Beth, have purchased a home in the same South Jacksonville neighborhood -- about a mile from Meyer’s house.

A deed recorded May 5 shows the house on Glen Kernan Parkway sold for $1.6 million on March 12.

Baalke’s 4,696-square-foot home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It comes with a screened-in pool, summer kitchen and four-car garage, according to Realtor.com.

Tebow, who led the Gators to two NCAA national championships under Meyer, purchased a $2.9 million home on Royal Troon Lane in June 2019.