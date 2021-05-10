Jaguars planning to sign Tim Tebow to 1-year deal, report says

Former Florida quarterback and NFL player Tim Tebow looks up at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Florida and Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to sign Tim Tebow, the former professional football and baseball player, to a one-year deal, according to a report from the NFL Network.

Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday afternoon that the deal could be official in the next week or so.

The deal would reunite the former Florida Gators quarterback with coach Urban Meyer, who coached Tebow to a pair of national championships while the pair was in Gainesville.

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

Monday’s report comes after word leaked out on NFL draft day that Tebow had worked out for the Jaguars earlier this year as a tight end.

The Jaguars’ strength at tight end is woeful. They signed Chris Manhertz in free agency and drafted Luke Farrell, but they are strictly blocking tight ends. James O’Shaughnessy is the team’s top returning tight end.

Tebow, one of the greatest players in college football history, won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2007. But his career as a passer bottomed out after stops with the Broncos and Jets. He hasn’t been in a regular-season game since 2012.

Tebow spent four years playing baseball in the Mets farm system and retired from that sport earlier this year.

He reportedly worked out for the Jaguars last February, not long after Meyer was hired. General manager Trent Baalke confirmed that following the first round of the NFL draft, but said that the team put any decision on that off until after that draft. That time, apparently, is now. Meyer said that a decision on Tebow hadn’t been made yet at the time, but if a player could help the Jaguars win games that he’d certainly take a look at that player.