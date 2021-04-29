Partly Cloudy icon
Tight end Tebow? Former Gators star asked Jaguars for tryout, report says

Travis Gibson
, Digital reporter/editor

Jacksonville Jaguars
Tim Tebow
Florida Gators
Jaguars
Tim Tebow (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (2019 John Lamparski)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Florida Gators star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow recently asked the Jacksonville Jaguars for a tryout to become the team’s next tight end, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

According to a News4Jax source, Tebow worked out in February for Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, who coached Tebow to a pair of national championships while the pair was in Gainesville.

Schefter reported that no decision had been made about Tebow’s future with the team.

The shocking report came just hours before the start of the 2021 NFL draft.

As pointed out by Schefter, many said Tebow could have played longer in the NFL if he transitioned to tight end after he failed to improve at the quarterback position during his brief three-year career.

Tebow, 33, was last signed by an NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in 2015, but he has not played in an NFL game since 2012. The Denver Broncos drafted him in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

