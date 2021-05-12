High school baseball playoffs ’21: Baker County, Bolles, PV move on

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three area high school baseball teams punched tickets for third-round games next week with wins on Tuesday night.

Baker County, Bolles and Ponte Vedra are all bound for the regional finals on May 19. Two other area games will be played Wednesday, with St. Johns Country Day hosting University Christian, and Fleming Island hosting Creekside. A recap of Tuesday’s games.

Region 1-5A

Scott Griesemer had three hits and drove in a pair of runs and Braden Kessel added a pair of hits as Ponte Vedra (13-14) stayed hot and knocked off Stanton 7-3 in the regional semifinals. Matt Hoag struck out four and scattered three hits across four innings for the Sharks. Anderson Eller and Sean Miller had two hits apiece for Stanton (16-13).

Region 1-4A

Baker County stayed hot on the road, winning its second postseason game away from home in a 3-0 win over Arnold. Easton Stevens drove all three runs for the Wildcats and turned in a gem on the mound, striking out 14 in 6.2 innings. Baker County (15-15) will visit North Marion in a May 19 regional final. The Colts bounced Bishop Kenny in a 2-0 game. North Marion hurlers combined to whiff 12.

Region 1-3A

Jackson Baumeister continued his mastery on the mound, firing a two-hitter and strikeout out 12 as host Bolles beat Episcopal 3-1. In 12.1 innings against the Eagles this season, Baumeister struck out 25, scattered five hits and allowed just two earned runs. Sully Brackin homered and drove in three runs for Bolles. Dillon Haines struck out eight in five innings for the Eagles.

Region 3-1A

Union County’s season ended at the hands of rival Hamilton County in a 6-3 loss in the regional final. It was Union’s third loss this season to Hamilton. Union (21-5) managed just four hits in the game.

Tuesday’s results

Regional semifinals

Region 1-5A

Ponte Vedra 7, Stanton 3

Region 1-4A

Baker County 3, Arnold 0

North Marion 2, Bishop Kenny 0

Region 1-3A

Bolles 3, Episcopal 1

Regional final

Region 3-1A

Hamilton County 6, Union County 3

Wednesday’s games

Regional semifinal

Region 1-6A

Creekside (16-11) at Fleming Island (22-5)

Region 1-2A

University Christian (14-7) at St. Johns Country Day (21-6), 4 p.m.

Regional finals

Wednesday, May 19

Region 1-5A

Milton or Pace at Ponte Vedra (13-14)

Region 1-4A

Baker County (15-15) at North Marion (19-8)

Region 1-3A

Pensacola Catholic or Florida State University High vs. Bolles (24-4)