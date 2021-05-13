High school baseball playoffs ’21: Fleming Island, St. Johns Country Day move on

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five high school baseball teams are headed to the third round of the state playoffs, with Fleming Island and St. Johns Country Day joining Baker County, Bolles and Ponte Vedra in regional finals. A glance at Wednesday’s results and the upcoming schedule.

Region 1-6A

Aiden Mastantuno had the walk-off winner, driving in Gavin Billingsley in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Fleming Island a 3-2 win over Creekside in another one-run classic between the district rivals.

The Golden Eagles swept the Knights this season, all in razor-thin margins; 2-1, 4-3 and 3-2. Cody Carwile went the distance for Fleming and moved to 11-0 with the win. The Golden Eagles (23-5) will face either Chiles or Pace in Saturday’s regional final.

Region 1-2A

Walker Matthews drove in a pair of runs in the decisive fourth inning as St. Johns Country Day overcame an upset bid by University Christian in a 4-2 win in the regional finals.

The Spartans (22-6) trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the fourth before pushing all four runs across in that inning to survive a scare. St. Johns had outscored its Class 2A opponents 81-15 this season and had beaten UC 12-1 in the district championship game earlier this month.

Jace Thomas and Brad Hodges combined to strike out 10 for the Spartans and Jordann Taylor had a pair of hits. St. Johns will face either North Florida Christian or Wakulla Christian in Saturday’s regional final. The NFC-Wakulla Christian game was moved to Friday due to weather.

Gabriel Cantona drove in both UC runs in the first inning to put the Christians in front.

Wednesday’s results

Regional semifinal

Region 1-6A

Fleming Island 3, Creekside 2

Region 1-2A

St. Johns Country Day 4, University Christian 2

Regional finals

Saturday’s games (all games 7 p.m. unless indicated)

Region 1-6A

Chiles or Pace vs. Fleming Island (23-5)

Region 1-2A

North Florida Christian or Wakulla Christian at St. Johns Country Day (22-6)

Regional finals

Wednesday, May 19 (all games 7 p.m. unless indicated)

Region 1-5A

Milton or Pace at Ponte Vedra (13-14)

Region 1-4A

Baker County (15-15) at North Marion (19-8)

Region 1-3A

Pensacola Catholic or Florida State University High vs. Bolles (24-4)