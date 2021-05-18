Jalen Camp, Jaguars’ 6th round pick, signs contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jalen Camp, the Jaguars sixth-round pick, became the first rookie to have signed his contract with the team.

Camp was not used in the passing game much at Georgia Tech until his final season with the Yellowjackets, but he has tremendous measurables. He’s big strong and fast. That’s a good start. The Jaguars are hoping he’s a diamond in the rough.

Camp (6-2, 226 pounds) had 48 career receptions for 808 yards and five touchdowns in his career with the Yellow Jackets. He’s fast, clocking a 4.43 time in the 40-yard dash during his Pro Day.

Camp didn’t start playing football until his sophomore season in high school at South Forsyth High school in Cumming, Ga.

Since the rookies are all in town after the rookie mini-camp over the weekend, expect to see more of these deals announced over the coming weeks, including Trevor Lawrence, who will probably be the last one announced.

The Jaguars also announced that they have waived running back Ryquell Armstead. Armstead went on the COVID-19 list in August, then again in September, and missed the entire season with an illness. The team has not commented on the illness but it was reported that he had a severe respiratory issue. It’s unknown whether the illness was directly related to COVID. Armstead scored two touchdowns with the Jaguars--both were pass receptions.