UC softball team thunders into Class 2A state championship game

The show goes on for the University Christian softball team.
The Christians marched into the Class 2A state championship game, routing Mount Dora Christian 8-3 on Tuesday afternoon in Clermont.
UC (18-2) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back as it coasted into just its second fast-pitch state championship game in program history. The Christians lost 9-1 to Lakeland Christian in 2016 in their lone title game appearance.
The Christians will face either St. Petersburg Canterbury or Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. for the title.
Sophia Kardatzke scattered two hits over the distance and struck out 10 for UC.
The Christians jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the sixth to put enough of a buffer between the teams that a comeback wasn’t in the cards. Not against Kardatzke, UC’s overpowering freshman who had a run of five straight no-hitters end in the regional finals.
Mount Dora Christian pushed its three runs across in the bottom of the sixth.
Jaleigha Harris had three hits and Kate Dell Alba had a pair for UC. For Christians coach Keith Stroud, the appearance in the state semis was his eighth across three sports. His UC girls basketball team finished as state runner-up in 2016.