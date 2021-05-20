Tim Tebow signs with Jaguars, will join offseason program today

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: Urban Meyer talks with Tim Tebow during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars have a new tight end — Tim Tebow.

The Jaguars announced Thursday that Tebow signed a contract with the team. He is expected to join the team today for the offseason program.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said in a news release. “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”

It puts an end to speculation on the rumor that began on draft day about reuniting Tebow with Urban Meyer, his college coach. Meyer said following the draft that if any player could help the team win, he would be open to bringing them in.

Tebow has no tight end experience at the college or NFL level, but the team’s weakness at the position makes him an interesting project.

Ad

Tebow, one of the greatest players in college football history, won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2007. But his career as a passer bottomed out after stops with the Broncos and Jets. He hasn’t been in a regular-season game since 2012.

Tebow spent four years playing baseball in the Mets farm system and retired from that sport earlier this year.

He reportedly worked out for the Jaguars in February, not long after Meyer was hired.