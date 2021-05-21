Mostly Cloudy icon
76º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Report: Jaguars coordinator leaves team for personal reasons

Jamal St. Cyr
, Sports reporter/anchor

Tags: 
Jaguars
,
NFL
GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 23: Speical teams coordinator Brian Schneider of the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals and Seahawks tied 6-6. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 23: Speical teams coordinator Brian Schneider of the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals and Seahawks tied 6-6. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (2016 Getty Images)

Jacksonville, FLA – A member of the Jaguars coaching staff is stepping away from the team.

Ian Rapoport reporter Friday that Jaguars special teams coordinator Brian Schneider is taking time away from the team for personal reasons.

Schneider also stepped away from his role with the Seahawks during the 2020 season for personal reasons.

In Schneider’s absence, it is likely that assistant Jaguars special teams coach Carlos Polk will take over the special teams unit.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: