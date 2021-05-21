Report: Jaguars coordinator leaves team for personal reasons

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 23: Speical teams coordinator Brian Schneider of the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals and Seahawks tied 6-6. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jacksonville, FLA – A member of the Jaguars coaching staff is stepping away from the team.

Ian Rapoport reporter Friday that Jaguars special teams coordinator Brian Schneider is taking time away from the team for personal reasons.

#Jaguars special teams coordinator Brian Schneider has decided to take time away from coaching for personal reasons, I’m told. The team will fully support Schneider and his family during this time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 21, 2021

Schneider also stepped away from his role with the Seahawks during the 2020 season for personal reasons.

In Schneider’s absence, it is likely that assistant Jaguars special teams coach Carlos Polk will take over the special teams unit.