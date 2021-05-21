Tim Tebow jerseys the hottest seller in NFL’s online shop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One day back in the NFL and Tim Tebow has the best-selling jersey in the NFL.

The top five items on NFLShop.com are all Tebow’s No. 85 Jaguars jerseys. Tebow signed a one-year contract with the Jaguars on Thursday morning, making his conversion from quarterback to tight end complete.

Men’s and women’s black Jaguars Tebow jerseys were listed for sale at $119.99 and held the top two spots in sales. Tebow 00 T-shirts were $34.99 and listed third and fourth in sales. Youth Tebow jerseys were $34.99 and fifth.

Rookie Justin Fields had the next three items, followed by Tom Brady, DeVonta Smith and Trey Lance. No. 1 overall selection Trevor Lawrence’s No. 16 teal Jaguars jersey was 12th on the list.