Down on the farm: Tracking area players in minor league baseball

Austin Martin of the Toronto Blue Jays warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers during a spring training game at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 04, 2021 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Professional baseball season is here and it looks quite a bit different on the minor league level.

When Major League Baseball streamlined its farm system late last year, it cut down from 162 teams to just four affiliates for all 30 clubs. That meant wiping more than three dozen teams off the board. Fewer teams meant the need for fewer players and that’s reflected in the following list.

A total of 23 players from the last check in during 2019 have been released, retired or are now playing overseas.

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Akron, Indians, Solid start for Knights product. He’s 1-0 with 9 Ks, 3.00 ERA in 5 appearances.

P, Bryan Baker, UNF, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Has 6 appearances this season. He’s 1-0 with a save, 12 Ks in 7.2 IP and hasn’t allowed a run.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Low-A, Delmarva, Orioles, On a rehab assignment currently. Has logged 5 IP with 6 Ks in 2 appearances.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Low-A, Daytona, Reds, Off to a strong start not far from here. Hitting .323 with HR, 8 RBI, 10 runs and 4 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Low-A, Grand Fresno, Rockies, Has a save in 5 appearances, 5 Ks in 10 IP.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, Low-A, Augusta, Braves, Another player who’s off to a good start. Hitting .300 with 13 RBI, 2 HR in 50 at-bats.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Double-A, Tennessee, Cubs, On 60-day DL with torn ACL and is likely to miss a good portion of the season.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, High-A, Great Lakes, Dodgers, Is 1-0 with 9 Ks, 4.91 ERA in 11 IP.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Low-A, Bradenton, Pirates, Fourth-round pick in 2019 is 0-1 with 17 Ks, 2.08 ERA in 13 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, High-A, Bowling Green, Rays, Has seen action in 5 games, whiffed 10 and earned a save in 6.2 IP. Has not allowed an earned run.

P, Frank German, UNF, Double-A, Portland, Yankees, Is 0-2 with 7 Ks, 8.03 ERA in 12.1 IP in his transition to Double-A ball.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, High-A, Hudson Valley, Yankees, Has appeared in 5 games. Is 1-2 with 23 Ks, 3.07 ERA in 14.2 IP.

P, Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Triple-A, Albuquerque, Rockies, Is 1-0 with a save, K in 2 IP in minors. Has been called up on 3 separate occasions to bigs this season. His 6 Ks, 8.44 ERA in 5.1 IP with Rockies.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Low-A, Palm Beach, Cardinals, Hitting .273 with HR, 5 RBI, 5 runs.

RF, Connor Marabell, Bartram/JU, Triple-A, Columbus, Indians, Hitting .241 with a HR, 2 RBI, 2 R and a stolen base this season. Career .266 hitter in six minor league seasons.

SS, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Fifth overall pick in last year’s draft, he’s hitting .235 with 4 RBI, 9 R and a pair of stolen bases in his first season in pro ball.

P, Liam McCall, First Coast, Low-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Has appeared in 5 games with 8 Ks, 1-0 record in 6 IP. Has not allowed an earned run.

P, Pearson McMahan, Middleburg/SJRSC, Double-A, Harrisburg, Nationals, Has appeared in 5 games this season. Has a 1-2 mark with 6 Ks, 2.35 ERA in 7.2 IP.

C, Sam McMillian, Suwannee, Low-A, Lakeland, Tigers, Hitting .111 with 6 runs, 3 RBI. Has struggled in pro ball since he was a fifth-round pick in 2017 (.225 career hitter since being drafted).

P, Alex McRae, JU, Triple-A, Charlotte, Pirates, Is 0-1 with 3 Ks, 11.57 ERA in 2.1 IP in minors. Has logged 2 IP, K, 4.50 ERA in 2 appearances with Pirates this season.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Low-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Hitting .273 with HR, 6 RBI, 10 R.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Jacksonville, Marlins, Off to a strong start for team in his high school hometown. Hitting .293 with 3 HR, 10 RBI.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Rookie, Blue Jays, Third-round selection in last year’s draft has not recorded any statistics

RHP, Mark Potter, JU, High-A, Jersey Shore, Phillies, Is 0-1 with 10.13 ERA, 10 Ks in 5.1 IP. Currently on 7-day injured list.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Logged 2 IP, 3 Ks in Triple-A before being called up to Mets. He’s 1-0 with a 1.54 ERA, 18 Ks in 11.2 IP in the bigs.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Hitting .241 with 12 RBI, 2 HR, 4 R.

P, Matt Tomshaw, JU, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox, Is 0-1 with 17 Ks, 5.12 ERA in 19.1 IP.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Low-A, Charleston, Rays, Hitting .274 with 10 R, 2 HR, 7 RBI and a pair of stolen bases.