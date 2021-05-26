How are they doing in the bigs? Charting area players in Major League Baseball

Sandalwood High grad Sean Reid-Foley of the New York Mets delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 22, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area has produced countless stars in professional baseball and we’re keeping track of the players currently in the big leagues. Each Wednesday, News4Jax will update players in Major League Baseball. What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Hitting .263 with 11 HR, 26 R, 32 RBI and 7 stolen bases.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 2-3 with a 3.89 ERA, 48 Ks in 44 IP. Returned last season with the White Sox after missing more than two full years due to surgery. Chicago traded him to Texas last December

Ad

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .174 with an RBI and 5 R after being picked up by Pittsburgh earlier this month.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Remains on 60-day injured list after Tommy John surgery last year. Unlikely to play again until 2022.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .252 with 15 RBI, 5 HR, 24 R. Hamstring injury just forced him to 10-day injured list.

P, Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Has been called up on 3 separate occasions to bigs this season. Has 6 Ks, 8.44 ERA in 5.1 IP with Rockies. Currently back at Triple-A Albuquerque.

QB Nate Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, He only spent one season at the college in Palatka before transferring to Mississippi State and becoming a 13th-round pick of the Rays. Lowe is hitting .258 with 7 HR, 28 RBI, 23 R and 4 stolen bases.

P Alex McRae, JU, Pirates, Logged 2 IP, K, 4.50 ERA in 2 appearances with Pirates this season, but currently back at Triple-A Charlotte.

Ad

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, Has struck out 9 in 9 IP and has a 3.00 ERA. Currently on 10-day injured list.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Struggled badly after fracturing his finger and trying to play through it. Hit .131 with 3 HR, 9 RBI before undergoing surgery. Currently on 60-day injured list.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Started season in Triple-A before being called up to Mets. He’s 1-0 with a 1.54 ERA, 18 Ks in 11.2 IP in the bigs.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .212 with 5 HR, 15 R, 14 RBI and 7 stolen bases this season.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Homered in back-to-back games Monday and Tuesday. Hitting .204 with 13 RBI, 14 R and 4 HR this season.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Astros, Hitting .227 with 16 RBI, 14 R and 5 stolen bases.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, In his final season before retirement, he’s 2-4 with 51 Ks in 54.2 IP and a 3.95 ERA.