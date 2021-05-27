Times for Florida State’s first 3 football games announced

(Copyright 2019 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Game times for Florida State’s first three football games this fall have been announced.

The Seminoles will host Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC. FSU stays home for a Week 2 game against Jacksonville State on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

The Seminoles will travel to face Wake Forest on 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. That game will be televised on either ABC or ESPN.

Florida State 2021 football schedule

Sept. 5, Notre Dame at Florida State, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11, Jacksonville State at Florida State, 8 p.m.

Sept. 18, Florida State at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 25, Louisville at Florida State, TBA

Oct. 2, Syracuse at Florida State, TBA

Oct. 9, Florida State at North Carolina, TBA

Oct. 16, OFF

Oct. 23, UMass at Florida State, TBA

Oct. 30, Florida State at Clemson, TBA

Nov. 6, NC State at Florida State, TBA

Nov. 13, Miami at Florida State, TBA

Nov. 20, Florida State at Boston College, TBA

Nov. 27, Florida State at Florida, TBA