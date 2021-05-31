Olympic track stars running at UNF Monday

Allyson Felix of the United States competes in the women's 400 meter semifinal on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium. She advanced to the final of the event with her performance.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some of the best track and field athletes in the world are scheduled to compete in the Duval County Challenge Monday at UNF’s Hodges Stadium.

Among those scheduled to compete, the fastest man in the world right now, Trayvon Bromell, who will run in the 200-meter dash.

Bromell ran the 100 meters in a 2021 world’s best 9.88 seconds on the same track April 30. He twice ran 9.84 and is the only active sprinter to have run

Among others to compete, the reigning world champion in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, Grant Holloway, Olympic Gold Medalist Omar McLeod, Olympian Devon Allen and All-American Daniel Roberts.

In the men’s 100 meters, Jamaican Olympian Yohan Blake, Canada’s Andrew DeGrasse and Japan’s Hakim Sani Brown will sprint.

On the women’s side, six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix will race in the women’s 400 meters along with fellow Olympians Courtney Okolo, Natasha Hastings, and NCAA 200m record holder from Harvard Gabrielle Thomas.

The event will be broadcast on ESPN 2 beginning at 7 p.m.