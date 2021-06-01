Down on the farm ’21: Checking in on local products in minor league baseball

Brian Navarreto of the Miami Marlins blocks the plate as he gets ready to tag Delvin Perez of the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning during a spring training game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on March 02, 2021 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Each Tuesday, News4Jax will check in on area players and how they’re doing in minor league baseball.

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Akron, Indians, Is 1-0 with 5.40 ERA, 10 Ks in 8.1 IP. Has appeared in 7 games.

P, Bryan Baker, UNF, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Has appeared in 8 games, struck out 15 in 9.2 IP. Has a pair of saves and is 1-0 with an ERA that remains 0.00.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Low-A, Delmarva, Orioles, Is 0-1 with 5.19 ERA, 8 Ks in 8.2 IP.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Is 0-1 with 9.58 ERA, 12 Ks in 10.1 IP. Has seen action in 8 games.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Low-A, Daytona, Reds, Hitting .313 with a pair of HRs, 14 runs, 10 RBI and 5 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Low-A, Grand Fresno, Rockies, Has appeared in 7 games with 5.54 ERA, 8 Ks, save in 13 IP.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, Low-A, Augusta, Braves, Hitting .329 with 18 RBI, 3 HR, 8 runs.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Has appeared in 3 games. Has whiffed 8 in 6.2 IP with a 2.70 ERA.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Double-A, Tennessee, Cubs, On 60-day DL with torn ACL and is likely to miss a good portion of the season.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, High-A, Great Lakes, Dodgers, Is 2-0 with 3.86 ERA, 11 Ks in 14 IP.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, High-A, Greensboro, Pirates, Moved up from Bradenton to Greensboro on Tuesday. Was 0-1 with 2.12 ERA, 23 Ks in 17 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, High-A, Bowling Green, Rays, Has whiffed 11 in 8.2 IP. Is 0-1 with 5.19 ERA.

P, Frank German, UNF, Double-A, Portland, Yankees, Is 0-3 with 8.47 ERA, 9 Ks in 17 IP. Has seen action in 5 games.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, High-A, Hudson Valley, Yankees, Is 2-2 with 2.60 ERA, 28 Ks in 17.1 IP. Has appeared in 6 games.

P, Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Triple-A, Albuquerque, Rockies, Is 1-0 with a pair of saves, 3 Ks in 3 IP in 3 games. Logged 5.1 IP in 7 games with the Rockies during call-up.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Low-A, Palm Beach, Cardinals, Hitting .273 with 3 HR, 7 RBI in 14 games.

RF, Connor Marabell, Bartram/JU, Triple-A, Columbus, Indians, Hitting .178 with 5 RBI, HR in 13 games.

SS, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Hitting .265 with 12 runs, 6 RBI and a couple stolen bases.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, Low-A, Lakeland, Tigers, Is 1-0 with 3.09 ERA, 17 Ks in 11.2 IP.

P, Liam McCall, First Coast, Low-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Is 1-0 with 0.00 ERA, 11 Ks in 8.2 IP.

P, Pearson McMahan, Middleburg/SJRSC, Double-A, Harrisburg, Nationals, Is 1-12 with 1.86 ERA, 6 Ks in 9.2 IP. Has appeared in 6 games

C, Sam McMillian, Suwannee, Low-A, Lakeland, Tigers, Hitting .107 with 3 RBI in 8 games.

P, Alex McRae, JU, Triple-A, Charlotte, Pirates, Is 0-2 with an 11.81 ERA, 5 Ks, 5.1 IP in 5 games.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Low-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Hitting .208 with a pair of HRs and 7 RBI. Currently on 7-day injured list.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Jacksonville, Marlins, Hitting .267 with 3 HR, 10 RBI, 8 runs in 14 games. Currently on 7-day injured list.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Rookie, Blue Jays, Has not appeared in a game this season.

RHP, Mark Potter, JU, High-A, Jersey Shore, Phillies, Is 0-1 with 10 Ks in 10.13 ERA, save in 6 games.

P, Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Is 1-0 with 20 Ks in 13.2 IP in 6 Triple-A games. Recently sent back to Syracuse after 20-day stint with Mets.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Is hitting .232 with 2 HR, 16 RBI, 5 runs in 19 games.

P, Matt Tomshaw, JU, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox, Is 0-1 with 5.12 ERA, 17 Ks in 19.1 IP.

P, Alec Wisely, Sandalwood, Double-A, Akron, Indians, Is 0-1 with 4 Ks and a save, 23.14 ERA in 3 games.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Low-A, Charleston, Rays, Hitting .247 with 3 HR, 10 RBI, 11 runs in 19 games.