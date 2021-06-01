Gators sign hoops coach Mike White to 2-year extension

Florida head coach Mike White gestures in the first half of a first round game against Virginia Tech in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Florida men’s basketball coach Mike White agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep him in Gainesville through 2027, the school announced on Tuesday.

White will make $3,208,000 annually under the terms of his extension. That’s the same yearly pay that White will receive from April 2022-25 as part of the three-year extension that he signed two years ago.

About the only change in White’s deal is that the bonus portion of his contract that was placed on hold during the pandemic would return.

White is 123-75 in six seasons at Florida and has led the Gators to the NCAA tournament four times.

“Though he’s still relatively young by coaching standards, Mike has already established himself as a successful head coach,” said Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin. “Because of his work ethic, intelligence and competitiveness his career has such a high ceiling, and it’s going to be fun watching what his Gator teams accomplish for years to come.”

The Gators also announced a three-year extension for women’s basketball coach Cameron Newbauer. Newbauer will make $508,250 per year, which runs through 2025.

Newbauer has a base salary of $283,250 per year. Academic incentive ($4,000), a longevity bonus ($100,000), equipment bonus ($25,000), talent bonus ($60,000) and a personal expense account ($36,000) are all added on top of Newbauer’s salary.