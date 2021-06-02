Gators Breakdown: Mullen extended | “Pressure points” for the 2021 season

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2020, file photo, Florida head coach Dan Mullen yells to a referee about a call during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina in Gainesville, Fla. Mullen was given several more chances Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, to walk back bizarre comments about wanting to pack 90,000 screaming fans inside Florida Field during the coronavirus pandemic. He declined each of them, brushing aside criticism and insisting he's focused on defending national champion LSU. (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via AP, Pool, File)

There’s very little job pressure on Dan Mullen heading in to the 2021 season. Even after the disappointing end of the 2020 season, Mullen has accomplished about all that’s been asked of him. With those accomplishments, Mullen received a three-year contract extension. However, there are “pressure points” for this coming season that could lead to more pressure or set up the future.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) and Nick Knudsen (American Football Stories) to discuss beyond wins and losses: the “pressure points” of keeping Todd Grantham, Mullen’s roster, offensive line development, and more.

Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

Ad

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher