Jaguars to announce updated plans for Downtown Jacksonville on Thursday

Owner Shad Khan of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the start of a game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars will provide an updated development plan for Downtown Jacksonville on Thursday morning.

Team owner Shad Khan, president Mark Lamping and coach Urban Meyer are scheduled to speak about Jacksonville’s focus on the development of Downtown Jacksonville.

It’s the first major movement on the Jaguars’ commitment to Downtown since the City Council voted down the controversial Lot J deal last January.

According to the Associated Press, the team will announce plans for a standalone football facility and a five-star hotel.