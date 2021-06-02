Jaguars to announce updated plans for Downtown Jacksonville on Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars will provide an updated development plan for Downtown Jacksonville on Thursday morning.
Team owner Shad Khan, president Mark Lamping and coach Urban Meyer are scheduled to speak about Jacksonville’s focus on the development of Downtown Jacksonville.
It’s the first major movement on the Jaguars’ commitment to Downtown since the City Council voted down the controversial Lot J deal last January.
According to the Associated Press, the team will announce plans for a standalone football facility and a five-star hotel.
